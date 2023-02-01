Cameron Diaz to make a comeback after 8 long years, BFF Drew Barrymore can’t keep calm

Diaz's last project before her retirement featured co-star Jamie Foxx, which was on 1999's sports drama Any Given Sunday and 2014's Annie remake. And surprisingly, which has made the fans all pumped up, is that her first project after eight long years of retirement is also with the popular Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, for a Netflix movie titled Back in Action.

It's wonderful to see that Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz share such a beautiful bond. The stars have remained close friends even after working together in the 2000 cult classic Charlie's Angels. Drew Barrymore was allegedly all pumped and excited to see her best friend Cameron Diaz return to the industry after a long retirement. Drew and Savannah Guthrie were recently interviewed on Access Hollywood about their new series Princess Power, which they both executive produce. During which Drew expressed her joy and excitement at having her best friend back, as well as some amusing incidents involving her pal and former "Charlie's Angels" co-star

When the actress revealed that she was leaving the industry on an episode of In Goop Health, her fans were devastated because she was at the pinnacle of her career and the audience wanted to see more of her. The Charlie's Angels actress explained her decision to quit, telling host Gwyneth Paltrow that she never had "any place for her personal life." Additionally, Gwyneth stated she could "get" Cameron when she said that being in the spotlight was taxing. She, the actress, added that "working at that level, being so visible, and putting yourself out there is so stressful. When you're a high-profile actor doing press and putting yourself out there, you're constantly bombarded with energy.”

But after the recent announcement by Jamie Foxx, the audience can't wait to see what Diaz has in store after a long wait, ever since the revelation via social media where Foxx shared audio of conversations between himself, Diaz, and NFL star Tom Brady. The audience is all up for the film and waiting eagerly for it to flash on Netflix.

Cameron Diaz claimed that only Foxx could have persuaded her to do films again. After the reveal, she commented in an Instagram Story, "I can't friggin wait; it's going to be a blast!"

Seth Gordon will direct Back in Action, from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O'Brien. Details of the plot are being kept secret from the audience to create excitement, just as every fruit tastes good if one has patience.

Along with Datari Turner, it has been reported that Tim O'Brien, Mark McNair, and Jamie Foxx will contribute as executive producers.