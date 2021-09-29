Cameron Diaz on why she is not attracted to husband Benji Madden's identical twin: 'They're so different'

Cameron Diaz describes her husband, Benji Madden, as "one of a kind," despite having an identical twin brother. The Charlie's Angels actress recalled meeting Benji via his brother Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie on the most recent edition of the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast. “I was like, ‘How come I didn’t see him before?'” Diaz said

"I met mine through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn't set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other," she explained as per PEOPLE. "I was like, 'How come I didn't see him before?'" Diaz went on, while her business partner and another podcast participant, Katherine Power, interjected, "Which is funny because you saw his twin brother." She further said, "They're not the same, they're so different," Diaz said. "Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously."

However, she then further recalled their first encounter — "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before." "But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life,'" she gushed.

Meanwhile, Benji married the Bad Teacher actress in 2015, and the pair had their first child, Raddix Madden, in December 2019. Last month, the 42-year-old Good Charlotte singer honored his wife on Instagram in a touching birthday tribute. "Happy Birthday to my Wife," he wrote alongside an image of artwork. "You are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue — hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you."

