Cameron Diaz's 2023 plans include dancing naked: 10 most brutally honest statements made by her

With New Year around the corner, popular Hollywood actor Cameron Diaz has revealed her resolutions for 2023 which are filled with crazy yet positive thought processes. The 50-year-old actress has been a part of a number of films and some of her popular films include The Mask, Knight And Day, and What Happens in Vegas. In her 30-year-long career, she has received nominations for various accolades, including four Golden Globe Awards, a British Academy Film Award, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She has always been vocal about making sassy statements, here's taking a look at 10 times she made brutally honest statements. 1. Cameron Diaz and her 2023 goals

Speaking to E! News, Diaz shared her 2023 goals and said, “Something super simple, like finishing an email in one sitting. I want to finish writing an email from beginning to end in one sitting. That would be my dream come true. I would love to sit for one minute when my brain isn't turned off. Early in the morning or really late at night, my brain hasn't started yet or it's already turned off. I need to find time during that sweet spot in between.” 2. Cameron Diaz and her tips to stay motivated Cameron highlighted that in order to stay motivated, one has to start moving toward the goal. “You just gotta get sh-t done. It's your choice. Your motivation is just that it's got to get done. There's not much else to do other than the task at hand. There's nothing you can do other than just start toward the goal you have in mind. That's how I look at it. There are no real tricks,” she said.

3. Is drinking wine healthy? Cameron Diaz spills beans A number of people believe that drinking wine is healthy. However, Cameron has a different opinion. Speaking to E! Times, Cameron said, “I mean, look, it's still wine. Wine is still alcohol. It's not like it's "good" for you," but if you are going to drink wine, you can make a smart choice with it. Katherine and I realized that we never questioned what was in the bottle. I think that was the first step for us toward understanding more about the quality of the wine and what those different ingredients mean. What's in the bottle? How was the grape farmed?” 4. Cameron Diaz and her fitness tips include fitness apps and YouTube videos “There are a lot of good apps that give you a run-through of a workout. I love to look up yoga and stretching videos on YouTube. I don't think enough people realize there are a lot of things you can do in a small space to just keep your body moving. A really great thing to do is to just put your headphones in, put on a playlist, and dance for like 15 minutes straight as hard as you can. Then, you just go take a shower and start your day,” Diaz said. 5. Does Cameron Diaz have a cool playlist of songs? Speaking to E! News, Diaz admitted that she doesn't keep up with the cool music these days though. “I'm just in Frozen land with my daughter right now. That's all I listen to. The theme song is always stuck in my head. I've listened to it 15 times today already,” she said. She further gave a fitness recommendation wherein she said, “Just get like six of your favorite songs and do a little short playlist that will make you want to move like you can't stop dancing. You don't even need to have workout clothes. You can just be naked or in your underwear and dance.”

6. Cameron Diaz reveals her 'Shallot Gold' recipe Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, Diaz revealed about the first recipe ‘Shallot Gold’ she made for her husband Benji Madden. Shallot Gold is a term coined by Diaz and is a Mediterranean-style meal per se. Barrymore asked Diaz, "What was the dish you made him (Benji) that night? I’m going to let you tell me. I remember it clear as day." "Lamp chops. Mediterranean-style lamb chops, some couscous, and some broccoli and sautéed zucchini," said Diaz. 7. Cameron Diaz and her views on getting older In June this year, Diaz—who welcomed her first daughter, Raddix, in 2019 with husband Benji Madden—opened up about getting older in a new interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on Goop's podcast. "The whole concept of aging has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years. It's totally opened up. I'm excited. I've got 50 or 60 years to go—I want to live to be 110 since I've got a young child," she had told The People. 8. Cameron Diaz returns to acting for her first role in 8 years: 'I feel excited' At the age of 50, many publications reported that Diaz has retired from her acting career. However, dismissing such news reports, Netflix in June this year, revealed that Cameron Diaz will soon be seen in an upcoming feature Back in Action for the streaming service alongside actor Jamie Foxx.