Camila Cabello almost recorded THIS hit Ariana Grande song; Find Out

Camila Cabello has voiced one of the biggest hits of the year in form of Senorita with beau Shawn Mendes. However, the singer almost sang another hit track of 2019 which eventually landed in Ariana Grande's kitty.

Camila Cabello has had a great year. From Senorita ruling YouTube to her album Romance becoming an instant hit among fans, she is ending the year on a memorable note. However, the singer would have had another feather added to her hat if she had sung a hit 2019 song. The Used To It singer recently revealed that she was about to sing a popular 2019 song which eventually landed in Ariana Grande's lap. Shawn Mendes' lady love recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show and spilled the beans.

Camila confessed she was up to sing Ariana's "God Is A Woman!" Yes, you read it right, Camila was to croon the hit 2019 song. However, things did not work out in her favour. The singer recalled penning the song around the chorus that the makers gave her.

"I think they had a chorus for the song and then I wrote verses to it. It didn’t end up sounding right for me," she recalled. As history knows it, the song landed in Ari's kitty. “So then Ariana and everybody wrote to her version and it sounded amazing!”

Well, Camila has nothing to complain about for she has had a brilliant year even without God Is A Woman! The singer has already won a couple of awards with beau Shawn Mendes for Senorita. She picked up the MTV Video Music Award, People's Choice Award and American Music Award for the song. Shawn and Camila's steamy song has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys 2019.

