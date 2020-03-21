Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are binge watching Harry Potter films together amid Coronavirus lockdown

While the world is dealing with a major health crisis right now, there is no doubt the social distancing rule has given people a chance to slow down and spend some quality time with their loved ones at home without worrying about their work and social life commitments. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently did a fun Instagram live and revealed that they are self-isolating together. The loved up couple treated their followers with a live-at-home concert and performed a couple of songs, including a cover of Ed Sheeran‘s Kiss Me.

During their Insta live, while speaking about how they are keeping themselves entertained amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Camila (23) and Shawn (21) shared that they are binge-watching all the Harry Potter movies. “I think everybody should start Harry Potter from top to end. That’s the way to go,” Shawn said. The Havana singer admitted that she did not know a lot about the franchise. “[Shawn] knows a lot about it,” she added. The two then discussed what Hogwarts houses they would belong to.

Check out a few clips from Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes's Instagram live here:

According to a report by Johns Hopkins University in the US, about 260,000 people have been confirmed with the deadly virus globally. While 87,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 11,300. The Treat You Better singer chose house Gryffindor for Camila and the singer agreed. “Really? That’s the nicest thing you’ve ever said to me,” she told him. Before saying goodbye, the two performed an acoustic rendition of Cabello’s 2018 hit Havana and then sang Mendes’ Lost In Japan.

