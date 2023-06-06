Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reconnect: ‘Feels like a new relationship’

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have reignited their relationship as they reconnect almost two years after their split. Recent reports suggest that the musicians' feelings for each other have come "flooding back," leading them to spend as much time together as possible.

Rekindled connection and quality time spent together

According to an exclusive source in the new issue of Us Weekly, Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, have practically moved in with each other. While they each maintain their own places, they are spending every day they can together and even traveling together. The insider reveals, "They've practically moved in with each other. They each have their own places, but they're spending every day they can together and traveling together." This closeness suggests a significant reconnection and a desire to explore a new chapter in their relationship. The source also hints that fans may soon catch a glimpse of the duo on red carpets and attending events together.

Appreciating their relationship and a fresh start

As Cabello and Mendes continue to spend quality time together, they have come to appreciate their relationship in a new light. The insider adds, "It feels like a new relationship." They have learned not to take each other for granted and cherish every moment spent together. This fresh perspective has brought them closer than ever, allowing them to rediscover the deep connection they once shared.

Mendes and Cabello's romantic journey began in 2019 after years of friendship, but they decided to take a break from their relationship in 2020. In November 2021, they announced their split on social media, emphasizing their enduring love and friendship. Despite their separation, their respect and admiration for each other remained intact. A source revealed at the time, "They're not saying never, just not now. It does hurt, but they're both certain this is for the best. Otherwise, they wouldn't have done it." However, their bond continued to thrive, and recent sightings of the couple together, including a cozy moment at Coachella, sparked rumors of a rekindled romance. Their subsequent outings and public appearances suggest that they are indeed exploring the possibility of a renewed relationship. As fans eagerly anticipate their next move, the question remains: What does the future hold for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes? Only time will tell, but for now, their reconnection offers hope for a potential romantic reunion.

