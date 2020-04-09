Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprise the hospitalised patients with virtual visit and music performance

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprised their hospitalised fans with fun virtual visits and music performance. Check it out.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are using the social distancing period to connect with their fans and put a smile on their faces. The love birds, who are currently self-isolation together, teamed up with Ryan Seacrest Foundation to virtually surprise their fans in hospitals with fun video chats and music performance. The videos were posted on the foundation’s Instagram page. The two interacted with their fans, answered their questions and treated them to some music to cheer them up.

“Just when the kids thought their video call with Camila Cabello couldn't get any better, Shawn Mendes enters the chat. Thank you both for hanging out and pulling off this surprise,” one of the caption read. Camila also shared some pictures and videos on her Insta handle and wrote, “Kids are the light of this whole world! We hung out with some friends at the hospital in DC yesterday - thanks Ryan Foundation for bringing smiles to these kids, who are brave and spunky and warriors.”

Check out the videos here:

The two singers even danced with the kids on to Megan Thee Stallion's Savage. When a child asked the Havana singer about how it is like to practice social distancing with Shawn, the singer could not stop gushing about her boyfriend. “it's the most fun. He made broccoli eggs today. Have you ever heard of broccoli eggs? It sounds terrible, but it tasted great.

When another kid asked her about her creative process, the singer said she just writes whenever she feels emotional. “I kind of just, like, write down whenever I feel any emotion or...if I'm, like, journaling or if I'm, like, venting to somebody about something. Whenever I feel anything, in particular, I like to just write down notes on my phone."

