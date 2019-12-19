Camila Cabello apologises to fans for 'horrible and hurtful language' after past racist remarks surface

The 'Senorita' singer took to social media to say sorry to her fans for past regrets and that she's "deeply ashamed of and will regret forever" the language she used when she was younger.

Camila Cabello is feeling sorry for all the wrong she may have done as 2019 comes to an end. The 'Senorita' singer took to social media on Wednesday to say sorry to her fans for past regrets and that she's "deeply ashamed of and will regret forever" language she used when she was younger. While Camila did not specify the exact reason behind her apology, reports suggest that the singer was accused of using racial remarks in now deleted Tumblr accounts.

Sharing a photo of her apology statement, Camila said, "When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed i ever used it." Camila's old posts highlighting racial remarks surfaced online yesterday.

Camila added, "I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart . As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do." The 22-year-old singer also added that she is now 'conscious'.

She concluded by saying, “I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart."

Check out Camila's full statement below:

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

