Camila Cabello is back after social media break: I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself

Camila Cabello had taken a mini-break from social media for a much-needed detox and is already back as she misses her fans. Check out her introspective Instagram post below.

When you are a famous celebrity with millions and millions of followers and with social media accounts that trace your life, whereabouts and much more, there comes a time when you require a break from it all. Whether it be Selena Gomez or Taylor Swift, a social media detox is a new reimagination of loving yourself. Joining the list, even if just for a brief period of time is Camila Cabello, who went on a social media detox to make herself the No. 1 priority.

Taking to Instagram with a gorgeous selfie, which was taken during a music video shoot, Camila began, "hello!!!! usually, when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it - I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!! When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!!"

Giving us an update on what she's up to, Cabello continued, "I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon... how are you guys doing?! How’s life!! How are your hearts! I’ll read some of the comments and replyI’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon... how are you guys doing?! How’s life!! How are your hearts! I’ll read some of the comments and reply."

Furthermore, the Grammy-nominated singer also shared a video of herself wrapped in an oversized winter coat frolicking in an open field without a care in the world.

Camila's caption reads as, "BRB WILL JUST BE FROLICKING IN A REAL LIFE FIELD."

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes belt out One Direction at Grammys after Party; Shut down breakup rumours

Are you excited to see Camila Cabello in Cinderella? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More