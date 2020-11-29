Camila Cabello on being in love with Shawn Mendes: Sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly

Camila Cabello poured her heart out when she spoke about being in a relationship with Shawn Mendes, her learnings about the emotion from the singer and more in a lengthy Instagram post.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes do not shy away from indulging in PDA. The couple has spoken about their love in interviews and given the world glimpses of their love story via photos and videos. However, Camila revealed it's not all hunky-dory! The international singer took to Instagram to talk about her relationship with her beau. In a lengthy post, she shared on the platform, the Cinderella star said although it seems simple in the pictures, "sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol."

Nevertheless, "there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver,wiser, and better than you were yesterday," she writes. The singer also opened up about learning a lot about love from her fellow Senorita singer. She notes that it's not just the happy blissful moments as seen in photos and videos.

"When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you- I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself," Camila writes. She adds that it is "instinctive" to love despite our minds trying to protect from the emotion sometimes. "And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection," she explains.

Camila added that she bats for being vulnerable online for she thinks "only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird!" She concluded her post by saying, "So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love."

