Camila Cabello birthday bash oozed Cinderella vibes & Shawn Mendes is the perfect Prince Charming; See VIDEOS

Camila Cabello turned 23 this week and she was seen celebrating it with her beau Shawn Mendes along with their friends. The birthday featured several elements of the Cinderella movie, including a glass shoe.

Camila Cabello turned 23 on Monday, March 3, and she made it a memorable affair. The former Fifth Harmony singer rang in her birthday with a supposed scandalous photo from her childhood. But it was her birthday bash that left her fans talking. The Havana hitmakers took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into her birthday bash. Apart from her Instagram Stories, many of Camila's friends present at the party shared videos and photos from the bash to reveal that Shawn Mendes was present to celebrate his queen's birthday.

The singer wore a blue crop turtleneck crop top and a pair of black pants for her birthday party. The singer was in high spirits, dancing and twerking at the bash surrounded by her friends. While we wished Shawn was on the dance floor with his Senorita singer, the singer chose to stand aside and watch his ladylove have some fun. In the video shared by the singer, Shawn is seen flashing his smile while he enjoys the party.

In another inside video, Shawn stands beside Camila as she receives a birthday gift from a friend. The inside photos and videos also reveal she had a Cinderella themed cake for her birthday. They also had the glass shoe at the party. Check out the photos and videos below:

Camila celebrated her birthday at the Blackpool Tower in the UK and Shawn was in Canada the day before. The singer travelled over 3,300 miles in airfare (basically took a six-hour flight) to be by her side, Elle reports. Cabello has in the UK shooting for the upcoming Cinderella adaptation there. She is playing Cinderella.

