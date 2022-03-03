Camila Cabello Birthday: From Shawn Mendes to Machine Gun Kelly, a look at the singer's best collabs

Camila Cabello who famously started her career in music with the band Fifth Harmony soon went on to leave a bigger mark on the industry as a solo artist and in her early solo career, one of her first collaborations was with Shawn Mendes. The duo released their first track together I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015. The song even has a special story as it was spontaneously written on one of Taylor Swift's The 1989 World Tour stops, during which Mendes was an opening act and Cabello was the surprise guest as part of the group Fifth Harmony.

While Cabello and Mendes later began dating and released their second collab together Senorita much later in 2019, during her career over the years, Camila got to work with several other major artists including the likes of Pharell and more. As the singer turns 25, we take a look at some of the biggest collaborations of her career that became massive hits.

Senorita

There's no doubt that when it comes to musical collaborations, there's nothing quite as amazing as Camila and Shawn's romantic ballad Senorita. The duo even starred in a steamy video for the same that captured perfectly their brewing romance. While the couple has now parted ways, we bet fans still enjoy their soulful and love-filled rendition.

Bad Things

In a collaboration from her early career as a solo artist, Camila teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly to bring Bad Things, a single that perfectly captures the good girl-falls-for-a-bad-boy love story. The song met with a great response after its release and even took the No. 4 on the Hot 100. Fans also loved Camila and MGK's chemistry in the same and have been hoping for the duo to work together again.

Havana

One of Camila's biggest career hits has been Havana. In 2018, Cabello smashed the charts with this single for which she collaborated with Young Thung who featured in a verse. It was this song that even got her the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100.

Sangria Wine

In 2018 Camila released another foot-tapping number titled Sangria Wine for which she collaborated with Pharrell Williams. The became a major hit and Cabello and Willaims even performed on the same together at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

A day after her 25th birthday, Cabello is all set to release her new collab with Ed Sheeran titled Bam Bam. The song will be released on March 4.

