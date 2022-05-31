Camila Cabello calls out ‘rude’ football fans for interrupting her Champions League opening performance
Camila Cabello sang her heart out Saturday to kick off the Union of European Football Associations’ 2022 Champions League Final.
Camila Cabello has slammed 'rude' football fans who chanted over her performance at the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. The 25-year-old diva, who was the event's warm-up act, voiced her disappointment in a now-deleted tweet in which she described how hard her crew worked to 'give a good show.'
Shortly after leaving the pitch, the 25-year-old singer took to Twitter to criticize Liverpool and Real Madrid fans for drowning out her almost six-minute start. “Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their team's anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and i worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show,” Cabello wrote as per Page Six. In a follow-up post five minutes later, Camila added, “Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!
However, both tweets have now been removed, but in reaction to images uploaded by the Don't Go Yet singer Sunday morning — which seemed to be taken while she watched Real Madrid score the game-winning goal — several fans gave their opinions on the scuffle. Some were allegedly still captivated by her performance, which included a mash-up of favorites such as Senorita, Havana, and Bam Bam.
Meanwhile, during the magnificent show, Camila was accompanied by a slew of dancers who employed traditional Spanish fans and big flags. While fireworks filled the sky, brightly costumed musicians beat the drums as they circled the American-Cuban star. As she danced suggestively and sang passionately into the camera, the pop diva exuded confidence.
