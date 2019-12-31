Camila Cabello cannot take her eyes off beau Shawn Mendes during their winter night stroll

Camila Cabello is ringing in the new year in the arms of her lover boy Shawn Mendes. The couple was spotted on a romantic stroll in Canada.

It is love in Canada this winter for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. The love birds have kept fans on their toes through the year with the sizzling romantic affair. From their sensual song Senorita setting social media on fire to their stunning performances at numerous award shows, the couple has been busy. However, it seems like they have chosen to keep their holidays low. Shawn and Camila were spotted in Shawn's hometown Toronto, Canada, taking a stroll through the chilly winter evening.

The Used To This singer donned a longline navy blue puffer coat along with a pair of black combat boots. She completed her look with the help of a tan knitted scarf. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Stitches singer stepped out wearing a faded black denim jacket and a dusty blue scarf. Paparazzi spotted the duo taking a stroll hand-in-hand. But the cameras captured Camila setting her eyes on Shawn and making hearts melt. The photos were shared by Daily Mail.

Camila and Shawn's spotting comes days after Camila poured her heart out about her singer beau. Appearing on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, Camila gushed about the love of her life. “I definitely absorb like he takes care of himself really, really well. He smells amazing. I think that he has a very kind of pure free energy," she said on the show. She also revealed she has learned a trait from the lover boy. "Like he’ll say to me sometimes, ‘Oh, I had to talk to this person because it made my heart hurt.’ And I feel like he feels this need to kind of lift the weight of whatever is hurting him in order for him to be free,” Camila explained.

