Camila Cabello Clarifies Met Gala Purse Cost Rumor And Reveals Where She Found Bronze Rose

Camila Cabello addressed the circulating rumors about her unique Met Gala accessory in 2024. On June 12, when Camila appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she openly talked about the misunderstandings and mishaps that happened with her eye-catching ice block purse.

The speculations began when host Jimmy Fallon questioned Cabello about the rumored price tag attached to her distinctive accessory. "There was a rumor, by the way, that your purse was $25,000 or something," Fallon inquired. Cabello swiftly debunked the rumor, sharing her disbelief upon seeing TikTok comments suggesting she spent a hefty sum on the ice block purse.

"I saw this TikTok that had a bunch of comments and likes that was like, 'Camila Cabello is getting canceled because she spent $25,000 on this ice purse,'" she recounted. She clarified that the purse was crafted from frozen water and contained a single bronze rose, emphasizing that its actual cost was minimal. she explained it's water, frozen. You can make it at home! It's however much water costs plus a rose that we got from Etsy,

The saga of Cabello's Met Gala experience continued as she recounted a nerve-wracking moment just before stepping onto the iconic Met steps in New York City. The strap of her purse broke, prompting a flurry of panic as she struggled to hold the rapidly melting accessory together. "Somebody accidentally moved it and before I get my picture taken the clutch completely breaks," she recalled. The mishap drew the attention of fellow celebrities including poet laureate Amanda Gorman and rising actress Rachel Sennott, adding to the pressure of the moment. She explained that she felt stressed because it was unexpected, and the worst scenario would be famous people observing her experiencing a breakdown right before she posed for her picture at the Met Gala.

However, despite the unexpected hurdle, Cabello gracefully navigated the red carpet, clutching the melting purse as a makeshift clutch. She explained that the custom Jane Wade purse was intended to embody the theme of the event, The Garden of Time, and the theme of Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. She expressed that she feels it's about impermanence, things gradually fading away over time, and finding beauty in that process.

The motif was furthered by Cabello's evening wear, which included a Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown covered in 250,000 Swarovski crystals, which stand for impermanence and dissolution. Her wet-looking hair and makeup, which were applied by Sophia Sinot using L'Oréal Paris products, were chosen to emphasize the idea of impermanence and give her overall look an ethereal feel. She also added gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and jewelry from Ring Concierge to finish off her glitzy look.

Although the singer Camila Cabello's ice block purse from the Met Gala caused controversy, she has clarified that it did not cost hundreds of dollars as previously reported. Rather, she exposes its simplicity, highlighting its attraction to change and deterioration, echoing the key elements of the occasion.

