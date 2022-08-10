Camila Cabello CONFIRMS new romance with Austin Kevitch less than a year after split from Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has moved on. While fans still mourn the split of Hollywood's cutest couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (Shawmila), it seems the Havana singer has found love with another beau. Camila Cabello confirmed her romance rumours with Austin Kevitch as she showed off a ton of PDA with the Lox Club founder, less than a year after she parted ways from Mendes.

On Sunday, the pair stepped out for a walk in Los Angeles as per the snaps obtained by Daily Mail, via Page Six. The couple was spotted taking a romantic walk hand-in-hand as they playfully chatted with one another. The duo even relaxed while enjoying their breakfast at a picnic table, where Camila was seen planting a big-fat smooch on Kevitch's cheek and in another moment she gently caressed his face.

The dating rumours about the two started circling the Internet when Kevitch and Cabelo were spotted looking absolutely in love as they got together for a night out in the town in June. According to reports, the couple might have been introduced through the former Fifth Harmony member's Cindrella co-star Nicholas Galitzine.

Galitzine appears to be Kevitch's relative as in 2018 he tagged the actor in an Instagram story and wrote, "@nicholasgalitzine making Lexi, Laura, Geoffrey, grandma Yaya, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY ME a proud family for raising such a charming little make-believe prince!!!"

Camila's new romance comes after nine months of her split with Mendes whom she dated for nearly three years.

