Camila Cabello Debunks Dating Rumors With Drake While Detailing Her Upcoming Album

Two of the most acclaimed celebrities in the music industry sparked dating rumors last year. Camila Cabello was seen spending her time with Drake, following which a few clicks by paparazzi stirred the news of the two being romantically involved. However, their vacation seems to have a different story. To learn about it, continue reading.

Camila Cabello talks about rumors involving Drake

It was in December last year when fans started suspecting a romantic relationship between the One Dance singer and Camila Cabello. This was after a few pictures captured them spending time on a luxury vacation in Turks & Caicos.

However, the That’s My Girl artist has now come forth, addressing the rumors and clearing the air. In her Billboard cover story that was published on May 29, the Fifth Harmony alum stated that the only “couple” Drake and Cabello made together was being a couple of collaborators for a couple of songs.

As per a report by Billboard, Aub will be heard on two tracks on her upcoming album. As per Cabello, the two were working on her fourth studio album, called C, XOXO, while they were seen spending time together and jet skiing.

Talking about Drake, the pop star mentioned, “He’s the f**king GOAT.” Cabello further added that she first got in touch with OVO by sliding into his DMs. Soon, when Cabello got “comfortable enough,” she showed Drake her project.

Drake about Camila Cabello’s album

Going through the album, Drake “really liked it,” stated the I LUV IT singer. As per Camila Cabello, the Canadian rapper “had an idea of a song called Hot Uptown.”

However, this isn’t the only track he is supposed to get featured on. The God’s Plan artist will also be featured on a two-minute-long interlude Uuugly, this is the track that comes right after Hot Uptown. Talking about a track that would be “his own song” in C, XOXO, Cabello stated, “Selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album.”

She went on to add, “I love that for me,” further stating that this is like a “rebellious mood” for her. The Work From Home artist then questioned, “Who says I can’t do that?” while also stating that the track would bring forth Drake “talking his s**t” on her album.

About her upcoming album, this would mark the first album for which Cabello has written all of the lyrics on her own. C, XOXO, will be released on June 28.

