Camila Cabello Drops New Song Chanel No. 5; Here's All We Know About The Track

Camila Cabello has dropped her latest sensual single, titled Chanel No. 5, from her upcoming fourth studio album, C,XOXO. The singer has successfully created a buzz around her upcoming album with her collaborative singles like I Luv It with Playboi Carti and He Knows with Lil Nas X. Now the Havana singer has released her promotional single Chanel No.5, reflecting her much more bold side.

Chanel No.5 was released on June 21, and talks about a woman who is confident in her life pursuits. It adds a much more sensual and dynamic touch to the already-known image of Cabello. The singer dropped Chanel No.5 a week before the release of her upcoming album. The song reflects the letter C of her titled album, C XOXO.

The song's lyrics read as follows, “Cute girl with a sick mind/I know just how to play my cards right/Wrist, wrist, spritz, spritz, make him come alive (Ah)/Chanel No. 5. If I want him, he's all mine/I know just how to f**k with his mind/Wrist, wrist, spritz, spritz, make him come alive (Ah)/Chanel No.5."

Camila Cabello on her single Chanel No.5

Camila Cabello opened up about her new single through her Instagram post where she revealed that the song represents the letter C of her album. The singer remarked that the song has a sensual touch to it and elaborates on all senses of a human such as taste, touch, sight, smell, and sound. Cabello expressed her wish to make listeners experience the same feeling that she experienced during the songwriting process.

“The world of C, XOXO is a very sensual one, and in the root meaning sense of that word. Sensual meaning ‘of the senses’ - taste, touch, sight, smell, sound. I wanted you to be in the sensory world I was in when I wrote it,” Cabello wrote.

As Camila Cabello’s new song continues to impress fans, the release date of C,XOXO draws near. Cabello’s fourth studio album will be released on June 28, 2024, through Geffen and Interscope Records. The album comprises 14 songs in collaboration with multiple artists like Lil Nas X, Playboi Carti, Drake, BLP KOSHER, JT and Yung Miami.

