Camila Cabello DROPS quirky Don't Go Yet MV; Reveals the title of her upcoming third album

The title of Camila Cabello's upcoming third album has been revealed! The 24-year-old singer announced the title of her third album, Familia, while promoting her new song Don't Go Yet. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily via Just Jared, Camila spoke about how during the numerous coronavirus lockdowns, the pop diva spent more time with her family and reconnected to her Latin roots, which inspired her new album.

She said, "I selfishly want it to be that sort of family affair because it would make me happy. It would make my life better, and that's what I want, so that's basically what this record was aiming to do.” Camila added that she saw the COVID-19 pandemic as a positive thing since it allowed her to finally calm down and enjoy some peaceful time away from the limelight. She continued, "I believe for me, it was ignored for so long, since I was never in the same location for more than a week or two. So I believe this was an opportunity for me to deliberately focus on and invest in what I believe really makes me and human beings happy, which is your connection to the people around you."

As of yet, no release date has been confirmed for Familia.

