Camila Cabello ends breakup rumours & supports Shawn Mendes' album Wonder: He is a gorgeous gift to the world

Camila Cabello took to Instagram to offer her support to boyfriend Shawn Mendes' new album Wonder and in the process, put an end to all the breakup rumours.

The quarantine period was put to good use by Shawn Mendes as the singer revealed recently that his new album titled Wonder was coming out on December 4. Before that, we will be treated with a new single also titled Wonder which will be out on October 2. "I've missed you all so much! I know it's been a really scary year for everyone so I’m sending buckets of love to all of you x," Shawn began in his handwritten letter to his fans.

"I wrote an album. It's called Wonder. It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I've ever been," Mendes added. Offering her support to her lovely boyfriend is Camila Cabello, who shared a snippet of the 22-year-old singer's new single along with a heartwarming message on Instagram. "The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions," Cabello wrote.

"My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart," Camila added.

Shawn responded to his ladylove's kind words with a simple cute smiley and heart emoticon.

Check out Camila Cabello's IG post for Shawn Mendes' new album Wonder below:

Guess, the breakup rumours can be put into rest once and for all!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello look madly in love as they cover Ed Sheeran's Kiss Me; tease new music

After quarantining for several months in the US, it was reported that the young pair had gone their separate ways. Camila is currently in the UK, busy shooting for Cinderella alongside Nicholas Galitzine and Idina Menzel and hence hasn't been with her beau. However, with her recent IG post, it's safe to say that the lovebirds are still going strong.

Share your comment ×