Camila Cabello feels emotionally exhausted to be in love with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello feels knackered and says being in love with beau Shawn Mendes is exhausting.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' chemistry was evidently visible in their catchy duet Senorita that became one of the biggest chartbusters in 2019. The sizzling number made way to everyone's playlist in no time and became a 'must play' track at parties, courtesy Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. The couple turned up the heat not only in the music video of their track but also during the American Music Awards, where they ended their performance being inches away from each other's lips. So full of love, the songstress spoke love about beau Shawn Mendes five months ago in an interview and now the same Camila says being in love with Shawn Mendes is exhausting.

In a conversation with Jimmy Hill at The Global Awards 2020, Camila Cabello admitted feeling emotionally exhausted to be in love with Shawn Mendes. Despite their track Senorita ruling the charts, she further stated that she isn't sure if the couple is going to collaborate for another duet anytime soon. When asked if their schedules are too busy to carve out time for collaboration, Camila denied the same and stated that they're trying to calm down because their love takes so much out of them.

Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday on March 3 where beau Shawn Mendes flew over 3000 miles to surprise her. The couple found love in each other last year. After years of friendship, the Cupid struck his arrows at Camila and Shawn and the rest is history. Their album titled Romance is inspired by their own love story, sources say. After being all gaga over each other, it seems like a rough patch for Camila and Shawn as they find themselves knackered by all the romance.

Credits :IANS

