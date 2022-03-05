Camila Cabello finally opens up about split with Shawn Mendes; Says 'Things change and take unexpected turns'

Camila Cabello is opening up about her recent split with Stitches singer Shawn Mendes. The two musicians called it quits in January 2021 as they announced their break up in a joint statement on Instagram that read, "Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever."

In a recent chat with Apple Music, via Page Six, the Havana singer revealed why the couple actually went their separate ways, "As I get older, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us," she went on to add, "We both started so young, too. It’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults." Cabello also mentioned that her priorities in life have "fluctuated" as she has gotten older as she added, "my focus has changed throughout my life."

However, talking about her upcoming album Familia, Cabello admitted that her focus on herself as she shared, "Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?’” The ex-couple were shipped by fans and media alike since they did a collab on the superhit song I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015. Though it was not until July 2019 that the two were snapped together getting cosy secretly when it was confirmed that their romance was not just a rumour.

Interestingly, Cabello in the interview discussed how "things change" and "take unexpected turns" referring to her relationship with Mendes and life in general. She also added, "I love Shawn, and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him." The Cinderella actress went on and confessed, "I’m finally at a place where I feel like I’ve had experiences, I’m doing the therapy, I’ve put in a lot of work. My focus really has shifted a lot."

