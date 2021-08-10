Camila Cabello gets nostalgic about her family’s journey as immigrants as she visits the US Mexico border

Singer Camila Cabello recently visited the U.S.-Mexico border and opened up about her “transformational” experience in a chat with People magazine. The singer visited the border with the This Is About Humanity organisation and visited families at the Caritas migrant shelter in Tijuana to learn about their struggles.

While chatting with the tabloid, Cabello touched base on how the experience reminded her of her own journey as a daughter to immigrant parents. Cabello said: "These parents have some of the same hopes and dreams for their children as my mom had for me when we left Cuba." "Our stories started out in search of a better life but timing created two completely different outcomes," the 24-year-old singer added.

If you didn’t know, Cabello immigrated from Cuba at age 6 alongside her mother Sinu. She also said that giving back to migrants like herself and learning the intricacies of the immigration system has always been important for her and her platform. (Her father Alejandro also immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico.) “We left everything behind and came to this country with nothing in our pockets but hope for a better life for our family," she says. "For me, part of honouring my family's heritage and our journey as immigrants is finding ways to learn from and support those who may have had similar experiences."

While looking back at her visit and experience, Camila told People that "Spending time with and hearing the stories of these families and children during our trip was transformational for me."

