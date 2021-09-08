Camila Cabello gives her own twist to Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U; Quips ‘mixed it up a little’ on IG

Camila Cabello recently appeared on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge and joined the bandwagon of turning popular songs into cumbia dance hits! During her appearance, the Cuban-Mexican singer, 24, performed Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" but gave it a Latin twist by singing it like a cumbia. "mixed it up a little on @bbcradio1's live lounge! #good4u," Cabello wrote on Instagram with a clip of the performance.

The Cinderella star transformed the punk-pop chart-topper into a rendition perfect for a quinceañera dance floor. "It was so fun. Just getting to perform with my band members and my singers is just something artists have missed during COVID so to be able to do that right now is so much fun," she said on the radio show.

This isn’t the first time Cabello has spoken about Rodrigo, the former Fifth Harmony member showed her love for the teen singer following the release of Sour earlier this year, posting a screengrab of the Filipina's song "Brutal" and the caption "this album is truly gorgeous. so honest, so vulnerable! I'm inspired."

During the interview on BBC, Cabello also said she's gotten "a lot better" at nerves but that it's healthy to feel nervous before shows. Back in May 2020, the singer also spoke openly about her struggle with OCD. Writing for WSJ at the time, Cabello explained how fans have seen her glamour and said, "If you look at the pictures I’ve posted on Instagram over the last year, you’ll find pictures of me writing in the studio, pictures in a hallway in a bomb-dot-com outfit before going onstage to perform, pictures of me cuddled up with my dog, Eugene, on a couch, and pictures of me bursting with excitement to play you my music." She further added what fans haven't seen about here because that's not been put on social media.

