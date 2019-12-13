Camila Cabello gives Ryan Reynolds a taste of his own medicine and Blake Lively would be proud; Here's Why

Recently, the 22-year-old singer appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and the two had a ball answering some hilarious questions.

Camila Cabello is one busy bee. From promoting new music to appearing on talk shows, the super star is keeping herself super busy before the year comes to an end. She recently dropped an all new album titled 'Romance' and it has turned out to be a rather perfect gift for her die-hard fans this festive season. Recently, the 22-year-old singer appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and the two had a ball answering some hilarious questions.

Camila also took to Instagram to share a picture with Reynolds. However, to everyone's surprise, the singer hilariously trolled Ryan Reynlds by almost cropping him out. Giving Ryan a taste of his own medicine, Camila posted a selfie which showed the actor's only one eye and half of his nose and lips while the 'Senorita' singer flashed her smile for the camera. Camila captioned it, "nice to see you @vancityreynolds !!!"

The picture took us back to August 2019 when Ryan Reynolds had wished his wife Blake Lively with a similar series of photos, by almost cropping her out. Well, we wonder if Blake would be proud of Camila.

Check out the singer's post below:

Camila and boyfriend Shawn Mendes produced one of the biggest hit of 2019 -- Senorita. Apart from performing it at award shows, the couple have also been nominated for Grammys 2020. Have you heard Camila's new album Romance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. \

Credits :Instagram

Read More