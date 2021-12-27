Camila Cabello goes on brief 'social media detox'; Says she wants to 'spend a little less time' on her phone

Camila Cabello has recently announced that she has taken a brief break from social media and shall be back after the New Year, that is in 2022! The Havana singer, 24, took to Instagram to share this update with her fans and stated her reason for the same.

Taking to the social media platform, Cabello announced that she will be "going on a lil social media detox till the new year!!!!" With this post, she notified her 59 million followers (and counting!) that she has decided to step away from social media for the time being. Stating the reason, the singer said that she wants to keep away from her phone for some time. "Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y'all," Cabello said.

Take a look at Camila Cabello's story:

Sometime back, the singer had also announced her breakup with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes whom she dated for 2 years. Taking to their social media platforms, they shared a joint statement on November 17, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever...We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

It has been a very productive year for Cabello on the work front. The star debuted as an actress in Disney's Cinderalla which garnered many positive reviews and made Cabello one of the best rookie actresses of 2021. She also released new music including 'Don't Go Yet' which charted really high on streaming platforms.

