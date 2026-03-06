Camila Cabello Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Henry Chalhoub on 29th Birthday: PIC

Camila Cabello has completely moved on! The American singer seemingly took a big step in her relationship with Henry Junior Chalhoub this week! Sharing snaps from her 29th birthday celebration, the Fifth Harmony star included a small but firm detail confirming her dating status with the Lebanese billionaire. Alongside her photo dump, included a sweet picture of her man staring at her lovingly as she celebrated her big day.

Camila Cabello subtly introduces boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub to social media followers

On March 5, 2026, local time, a couple of days after her actual birthday, Camila Cabello took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of photos from her childhood and her party commemorating turning 29. Hidden amid her baby image, some goofy moments, a massive cake, and some affirmations was a photo of her and beau Henry Chalhoub. She wrote, “bday swag (flowers and hearts emojis) i wrote my yearly list on my email letter. 29 things I learned by 29. thank you for the wishes and kisses.”

She previously showed off his hand in a post back in July 2025, but this is the first time his face has made an appearance.

The songstress not only shared her learnings with the world, but also secretly went Instagram official with her boyfriend after dating him for close to 2 years now. The two were first rumored to be together back in 2024 when they were spotted partying together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A Caribbean holiday where they couldn’t keep their hands away from each other followed soon after. More sightings in 2025 made their relationship public, but the two have yet to talk about it in the open.

She was previously dating on and off for many years with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, and the two even released a song together, Señorita, back in 2019. Following their breakup, he recently began dating Brazilian actress and model Bruna Marquezine. The two have been spotted smooching on vacations and hanging out together on multiple occasions.