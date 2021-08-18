Camila Cabello on her 'nurturing' relationship with Shawn Mendes: There's a lot of sweetness and tenderness

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are one couple who never fail to give relationship goals. In a recent interview with Bustle, the Cinderella star spoke about how her relationship with Mendes is based on "sweetness and tenderness" as she said, they're both sensitive and that she is lucky to find a partner who is the same way as her.

Camila and Shawn seem to be much different from other celebrity couples and never shy away from showing their true side. Mendes and Cabello's social media activity is proof of how good their dynamic is. In a recent interview with Bustle, Cabello revealed how her relationship with Mendes is all about "nurturing" each other and said, "I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I’m lucky that my partner is the same way."

Adding on about how Mendes and her bond, she said, "There’s a lot of sweetness and tenderness. I think we’re both sensitive. I’m really lucky to be able to surround myself with tenderness; it’s really important to me", via Bustle.

While mentioning how Camila and Shawn care for each other, the Senorita singer opened up about how they have been supportive of each other through body image issues. Cabello spoke about Shawn opening up to her when it comes to being pressured about maintaining his physique.

Camila and Shawn have been together since 2019 and their relationship has often been a point of discussion in the public eye, be it for their PDA-filled photos from the beginning of their relationship or they jointly handle the Instagram account for their dog Tarzan.

The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary together by posting some loved-up posts on social media. Sharing a heartwarming message for Mendes, Camila wished him on their anniversary saying, "Happy anniversary Kuko. Here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love."

