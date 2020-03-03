Camila Cabello kicks off 23rd birthday with her 'first internet NUDE' photo; Check it out

Camila Cabello is ringing in her 23rd birthday with an adorable "nude" photo. The singer took to Instagram to share the picture and start her birthday celebrations.

Before you bring out the candles and start singing "Happy Birthday" for Camila Cabello, the singer has a sweet something for you. The Senorita crooner turns 23 today, March 3, and she is as pumped about her birthday as you are. But before she could dive into her birthday celebrations, Shawn Mendes' lady love left her fans gushing over her "first internet nude" photo, her words not ours. The Havana hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a "nude" picture of herself and it is honestly not what you think.

The singer shared a picture from her childhood where she's bearing it all. The adorable munchkin is wrapped in a blue towel and stares into the camera as she lays down bare on the bed. Camila shared the picture with the caption, "I’m 23 in a few hours so I’m posting my first internet nude."

The adorable picture opened the floodgate of comments. While they wished the star on her birthday, they also pointed out how cute she looked in the picture. "CAMILA HAHAHAHA You always are gonna be our baby," a fan wrote. "YOU WERE ADORABLE AND YOU STILL ARE," announced another fan. "Hahahhahahahah love you camz, happy birthday," another comment read.

Check out the photo here:

On the work front, Camila has had a great year. From releasing her new album Romance that featured some refreshing music to her song with beau Shawn aka Senorita topping the charts all over the world, she has had a memorable 22. Pinkvilla wishes Camila has more reasons to celebrate. Happy birthday!

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Normani REACTS to Camila Cabello's past racist remarks: It was devastating

Read More