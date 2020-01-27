Camila Cabello leaves her dad in tears with Grammys performance, says 'I almost didn’t get through tonight'

Camila's first performance won hearts as she dedicated the song 'First Man' to her father who accompanied her for Grammys night.

Grammys 2020 was an emotional night on many levels for artists. While some took home the Grammy, others touched fans with their soulful performances. One of them was 'Senorita' singer Camila Cabello who performed twice. While her second number was an upbeat one, Camila's first performance won hearts as she dedicated the song 'First Man' to her father who accompanied her for Grammys night. The singer also took to Instagram to reflect on how grateful she was for her father. Camila wrote, "#firstman a year ago last October I was in Nashville while on tour and I wanted to get in the studio and write because I hadn’t had the chance for quite a while.. i came in with a bunch of ideas but suddenly I just started thinking about my dad and missing him and thinking about how much he means to me."

Speaking about the process of writing the song, Camila said, "I had to go to the bathroom and just sob every 10 minutes writing this song, I could barely get through it and I almost didn’t tonight.. thank you to my dad for showing me what it is to love someone selflessly , for making me always laugh when I cry, for being my constant safety and arms to fall into. I dedicate this to all dads out there - the ones that are with us and the ones that aren’t anymore but that we will always have in our hearts."

Isn't that simply adorable? Take a look at their pictures below.

