Camila Cabello looking forward to working in films after Cinderella success; Says ‘There’s a lot to explore’

After the smashing success of her performance in Cinderella the musical, Camila Cabello spoke to Collider about her acting career and whether she’d like to pursue it alongside her music career. The 24-year-old singer and actress said: “I would love to do more acting roles, for sure. I’d love to do more comedy. I think drama would be really fun. Action would be really fun. Thriller would be really fun. There’s so much. There’s a lot there to explore it.”

Camila added that comedy is the one genre she’d like to explore more of over the others, and how Cinderella has prepared her for future parts. “I think it’ll get easier and easier, obviously, I really cared about, and care about, this film, so I wanted to do a good job. But I think that, at my best, I am pretty funny.”

Earlier this month, Cabello had a strange moment at the LA premiere of the film as she took to the stage to reveal that she had passed out in between the event. While the reason for her passing out isn't known, fans loved how Cabello explained her situation as she said, "I’m sorry, I just passed out, but I’m back and I’m ready to read my notes."

The singer then spoke about her "incredible experience" shooting the film and even thanked people for believing in her. According to People magazine, she said: "I’m grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity."

Also Read: Camila Cabello recalls being ‘nervous’ for 1st date with Shawn Mendes; Remembers taking shots to calm nerves