Camila Cabello Makes Glastonbury Performance Debut; Praises Headliners Dua Lipa And SZA

Camila Cabello recently made her surprising debut at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival. The singer took the stage in England and performed some of her record-smashing hits like Havana and June Gloom.

After her performance at the event, Cabello told BBC News that she was "nervous," noting that she had never played at the Glastonbury Festival before. In addition, the singer praised this year's festival headliners, Dua Lipa and SZA, saying they both "deserved it." Read on further to know more details!

Camila Cabello made her performance debut at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival

Camila Cabello made her debut at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 29, in Somerset, England, as she performed her songs at the event. The Havana hitmaker wore several cool outfits during her smashing performance, starting with a gray dog mask and matching outfit.

Cabello performed a setlist of her songs like June Gloom and Sangria Wine before moving on to her more dance-oriented tracks like Havana. However, she left fans surprised when she delivered a sultry dance performance on her latest track, Hot Uptown, featuring Canadian rapper Drake, at the event.

Camila Cabello praised Glastonbury Festival headliners Dua Lipa and SZA

Camila Cabello spoke to BBC News after her memorable performance at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival in England. Cabello told the outlet she felt "a little nervous" before her performance because it was her first time playing at Glastonbury.

The singer mentioned that she had always heard about how "legendary" the festival is and how everyone is always excited about it. Cabello noted that she didn't know what to expect, but she found the crowd very welcoming, saying, "[the crowd] was so lovely, it was a surprise."



In addition, the Bam Bam song hitmaker praised this year's Glastonbury Festival headliners Dua Lipa and SZA. She said she "loves" Lipa and SZA and thinks they deserve to headline while noting that female artists face "a different kind of pressure."

"I love Dua, and I love SZA. It's so deserved [that they're headlining]," she said. Camila Cabello further expressed that female artists work "10 times harder" to get noticed and be taken "seriously" in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello's latest album, C, XOXO, is available to stream on SoundCloud.