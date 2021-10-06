Camila Cabello makes HISTORY with 10 million hits on Havana; Hopes to ‘pave the way for Latin artists’

Singer and actress Camila Cabello recently made history!! Taking to Instagram, the Spanish singer, 24, celebrated the massive success of her song Havana. Alongside the announcement, Camila wrote: “i am HONORED to be the first Hispanic female singer to earn a @riaa_awards Diamond single award and I hope this paves the way for many more incredible Latinx artists!! thank you to my incredible co writers and producers Frank Dukes, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt, Pharrell, Lou Bell, Brian Lee, Starrah and Young Thug for being my collaborator on this. and thank you to my amazing fans i love y’all.”

If you didn’t know, the RIAA Gold & Platinum program honours musicians artists and tracks sound recording sales, over the course of the past few years, these awards have become a benchmark of success for artists! And we couldn’t be happier that Camila has joined the list! The gold status marks when an artist sells 500,000 minimum units while platinum is the one million mark. Artists can then earn diamond status when their track hits 10 million. This means Camila is celebrating hitting 10 million hits with Havana with her Diamond single award!

On the personal front, last month, the Havana singer opened up about finding peace in the pandemic. Speaking to People magazine, Camila said, "I feel like that necessary, forced pause [lockdown] just allowed me to look at my life differently. It allowed me to recalibrate what makes me happy and what is important to me. I feel like it saved me in a lot of ways."

