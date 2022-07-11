Camila Cabello is NOT putting 'a lot of focus' on romantic relationships: I just want to live my life

Camila Cabello is coming clean on her present views when it comes to her love life! The Señorita hitmaker - who was in a highly publicised relationship with Shawn Mendes until their heartbreaking yet amicable breakup in November 2021 - growing older, is now adjusting her expectations and priorities in terms of her romantic relationships. In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Camila confessed, "I don't put a lot of focus on it. I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends."

Camila Cabello added that she's made a lot of "great friends" over the past year, who happen to be "a lot of girlfriends." The 25-year-old singer further quipped how she's got quite some "great group chats" going on. Mind you, Camila isn't completely shunning away from love though: "If something happens, then that's really fun, but I don't put any pressure on it. Before I used to be like, 'Yes, love, oh my god, love,' and now I'm just trying to have a good time."

In conclusion, Cabello added, "I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that's something more, then that's great."

You go, girl!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Camila Cabello revealed in May that she'd going to be a coach on The Voice Season 22, replacing Kelly Clarkson, alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and the returning Gwen Stefani. The Voice Season 22 will premiere on September 19. It will be interesting to see Camila's crackling coach debut on the popular music reality show, given how Cabello is a The X Factor alumni herself as a part of Fifth Harmony!

