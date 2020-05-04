Camila Cabello is offering her fans a chance to be in her new music video to raise fund amid COVID 19 crisis

In an attempt to raise funds amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Camila Cabello is offering her fans a chance to be in her new music video as part of the viral ALL-IN Challenge.

Camila Cabello is the latest celebrity to take up the ALL-IN Challenge amid the Coronavirus pandemic. As part of the challenge, the singer is giving her fans a chance to feature in her next music video. As the world comes to a standstill amid the ongoing health crisis, people are struggling to make the ends meet. To help these people survive the crisis, celebrities have been joining the challenge to raise money. The fundraiser motivates people into contributing to the cause and, in return, offers the winner once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences with the celebrities.

Under the challenge, Camila is offering her fan to win a cameo in her song. “I’m offering a day on set of my next music video when social distancing is over. You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I’ll teach you all the moves – well, my choreographer will teach us the moves,” the Havana singer said in a video posted on May 2. In the video she spoke about helping those in need during the pandemic.



Check out the post here:

“I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE! let’s come together to help the people and families that are struggling during this time. let’s take care of one another. go to the link in my bio to donate if you can, you could be in my next music video and learn the choreography with me! love you guys, let’s help in whatever ways we can,” she wrote in the caption. Various other popular celebrities from the music industry, including Madonna, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Shawn Mendes, have participated in the challenge by auctioning some very exciting gifts.

