Camila Cabello opens up about her struggle with 'crippling' anxiety, calls it 'worst mental health state'

Camila Cabello has a fresh outlook on life after a rough period that has inspired her new songs. The Bam Bam singer, said in a recent interview with PEOPLE, that she was not in a good place when she started working on her forthcoming third album Familia.

"I was cripplingly anxious and was in the worst mental health state ever," she said as per PEOPLE. "And then I took a break at the beginning of the pandemic. I started doing therapy [and] trying to feel better." However, for Cabello, receiving assistance meant being loyal to herself at all costs. "For me it was, if this process doesn't help me in feeling better, and if it's not me being honest and vulnerable and unfiltered, I don't really see how this is going to happen," she says. "That was my intention, was just to be myself, whatever that looked like at the time."

That vulnerability will be on full show on the former Fifth Harmony member's next album, which she describes as "very personal." Though Cabello did not specify specific personal situations she would discuss, she did negotiate a public split with Shawn Mendes, her two-year ex-boyfriend, in November. Meanwhile, fortunately for the actress, her healing efforts have paid off, as she claims to feel "amazing now."

However, The three-time Grammy Award nominee is no stranger to being vulnerable on social media. She uploaded a TikTok video last year in which she urged women to accept their natural bodies. She also spoke out about her body image issues on Instagram last week.