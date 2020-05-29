Camila Cabello opens up about her struggle with OCD; Writes a note expressing how she wishes to find relief

Camila Cabello writes about her mental health and reveals she was suffering from OCD and anxiety.

We often neglect our mental health while its the most important thing ever. A peaceful mind is the key to success and happiness and in the rat race, people tend to overlook the same. Recently, Camila Cabello opened up about her struggle with anxiety and explained how it manifested into OCD over time. The 23-year-old singer who gave the biggest chartbuster of 2019 with the song 'Senorita' penned down an essay for WSJ. Magazine wherein she revealed about her mental health.

Camila Cabello explains how fans have seen her glamour and says, "If you look at the pictures I’ve posted on Instagram over the last year, you’ll find pictures of me writing in the studio, pictures in a hallway in a bomb-dot-com outfit before going onstage to perform, pictures of me cuddled up with my dog, Eugene, on a couch, and pictures of me bursting with excitement to play you my music." She further adds what fans haven't seen about here because that's not been put on social media.

"But here’s what there aren’t pictures of from the last year: me crying in the car talking to my mom about how much anxiety and how many symptoms of OCD I was experiencing. My mom and me in a hotel room reading books about OCD because I was desperate for relief. Me experiencing what felt like constant, unwavering, relentless anxiety that made day-to-day life painfully hard," she says.

Camila Cabello admitted she felt hesitant and embarrassed of speaking about her anxiety but she was constantly hurting inside and eventually, she realised that in order to overcome her anxiety, she needed to talk about it and get help. "Denying my suffering and berating myself didn’t help things. I needed to say those three revolutionary words: I need help," she wrote.

She further described how OCD messed up her mind. "OCD is not how it’s stereotyped, like, She’s so OCD about her desk being organized, etc. OCD can take many different forms, and for me it was obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviors, Camila explained. "To put it simply, it made me feel like my mind was playing a cruel trick on me. It affected me physically, too. I couldn’t sleep for a long time, I had a constant knot in my throat, I had chronic headaches, and my body went through what felt like multiple roller-coaster rides every day," she added.

Camila revealed that she felt her anxiety and OCD were robbing her of humor, joy, creativity and trust. However, she feels much better now and admits her mind is at peace. She still gets anxious sometimes but its like any other emotion now. Camila also urges others to speak out and talk about their mental health despite the "unattainable perfection" kind of a culture that we have. She says social media makes one feel that the others' lives are perfect but owning your struggles and taking the steps to heal is powerful.

Also Read: Happy b’day Camila Cabello: From fear of sharks to banana obsession; 5 things you didn’t know about the singer

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×