Camila Cabello OPENS UP on feeling 'burned out' before the pandemic; Says lockdown 'saved me'

Camila Cabello reflects on the silver lining she discovered in the midst of the pandemic. The 24-year-old "Don't Go Yet" singer said to Hunger Magazine as per PEOPLE, that she has reexamined her life philosophy, emphasizing her mental health and wellness over the last 18 months. "I think I was burned out," Camila said.

The singer further said, "And I feel like that necessary, forced pause [lockdown] just allowed me to look at my life differently. It allowed me to recalibrate what makes me happy and what is important to me," she added. "I feel like it saved me in a lot of ways." Cabello, who has spoken publicly about her anxiety and OCD, said that maintaining her mental health is a "constant ebb and flow" and that she sees a therapist. "I'm fortunate enough to choose what I say yes and no to," she said. "That's what's really important to me this time around. If it's affecting my mental health in a negative way, I'll say no and do it another way."

However, Cabello also stated that a song on her upcoming album Familia is about her anxiety problems. "You know, there's one song [I've recorded for the album] where I'm talking about my mental health and anxiety without [specifically] saying it's about anxiety," she said. "But it's about what anxiety looks and feels like for me in my body and in my mind. And that wasn't something I came into the room intending to write about."

Meanwhile, Cabello has also been able to focus on her relationship with boyfriend Shawn Mendes as a result of the pandemic. "I feel like the public and the media could almost have become a third person in our relationship," she said as per PEOPLE. "But that's not been a thing for us because Shawn and I don't even look at social media like that. Even though we know it's there, it's almost like it doesn't exist for us."

ALSO READ:Met Gala 2021: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello give couple GOALS in Michael Kors on the red carpet