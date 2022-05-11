Camila Cabello opens up on her 'ever-present struggle' with body image: I've had a really s***ty time

In a new interview published Tuesday, Camila Cabello discussed her "ever-present struggle" with body image under the scrutiny of stardom, as well as how she prioritises her mental health. The 25-year-old singer said that her appearance in front of the camera sometimes belies what it took to get there, adding she had a "really s**ty time."

Interestingly, during her interview with PEOPLE, Cabello admitted that she looks to examples set by her friend Selena Gomez, whom she considers to be a "person with great values," to follow. However, The Havana singer stated that she often compares herself to other women she sees on social media and that she temporarily deletes applications like Instagram and TikTok to get away from the negativity. "People can often look at these pictures of celebrities and want to change their diet or aspire to that," the popstar said.

She further continued as per PEOPLE, "I thought it was important for me to be like, "Hey, this isn't necessarily something to aspire to. I might look a certain way, but I've had a really s**ty time, and that's not a good way to be." Camila said she struggles with body image issues and "it's an ever-present struggle, and I think a lot of women feel that way."

Meanwhile, recently, Camila took to social media to discuss her personal struggles with body image, as well as to condemn society for creating an unrealistic expectation for how women should look. At the time, the singer revealed she is often “self-conscious” about wearing bikinis in public because of the “unrealistic” images of women in today’s culture.

ALSO READ:Camila Cabello pens a note on personal struggles with body image, admits feeling 'super vulnerable'