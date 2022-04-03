Camila Cabello pens a note on personal struggles with body image, admits feeling 'super vulnerable'

Camila Cabello took to social media to discuss her personal struggles with body image, as well as to condemn society for creating an unrealistic expectation for how women should look. The singer revealed she is often “self-conscious” about wearing bikinis in public because of the “unrealistic” images of women in today’s culture.

In a lengthy post, the Bam Bam singer wrote about an encounter she had with photographers on a Miami beach. She said that she was continually being followed by photographers, who would upload images of her and get remarks that made her "very upset." After getting ready for a beach day in Miami with a new bikini and a “whole f**king cute outfit,” Camila said she couldn’t enjoy herself as she was “so self conscious.”

She added: “I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out in nature.” Despite knowing she “looked good” and thinking she would feel “accomplished,” the Grammy-nominated star admitted she had “never had a worse time at the beach.”

Check out her full post here:

However, this isn't the first time Camila has opened up about body struggles on Instagram. In 2019, the Señorita singer vented her frustrations with people trying to body shame her. The star explained that she wanted to celebrate the second anniversary of her hit-maker song "Havana" with a photo, but while looking for it she discovered a troubling headline that commented negatively on her body, at the time. Interestingly, earlier this month, Camila also wrote an open letter about the “yearning feeling of belonging.”

