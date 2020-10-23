Camila Cabello posts ADORABLE photo with boyfriend Shawn Mendes; Shows off new haircut in the pic

Camila Cabello recently posted a super cute photo with singer boyfriend Shawn Mendes, in which Camila is seen jumping into Shawn’s arms.

Senorita singer Camila Cabello recently posted an adorable photo where she’s jumping into the arms of boyfriend Shawn Mendes! The 23-year-old singer and actress shared the cute pic on her social media on Thursday (October 22). “heheheheheh,” she simply captioned the lovely embrace.

Previously, Camila recently also showed off her new short hair in a cute pic taken by Shawn: “LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!! I’ve had long hair all my life it’s TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY photo credit: @shawnmendes,” she captioned the pic.

If you didn’t know, Camila and Shawn are currently living together at her house in Los Angeles, a shift from their quarantine living at her family home in Miami. Back in August, Camila headed back to work on her Cinderella movie in London, while Shawn headed west to LA to work on his upcoming album Wonder. After she finished filming in early October, she went straight to LA to reunite with her man.

Shawn recently opened up about how it was a little difficult being away from Camila for a month and a half, the longest they’ve been apart. The 22-year-old musician opened up on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, revealing: “She actually just got back like three days ago for the first time in a month and a half,” he said on the show. “It was tough… I think the longest before that was maybe three weeks away. So a month and a half. The last week and a half we were like, ‘We got this, right?’”

