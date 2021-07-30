Camila Cabello POSTS a goofy video with boyfriend Shawn Mendes; Latter leaves a hilarious comment

When it comes to being in love, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have no match! The duo has always been quite the adorable couple who never backs off from showing how much they adore each other. From going on vacations to never letting go off one another even on social media, the two have been inseparable from the very start of their relationship. Recently, however, Cabello took to her Instagram to post a funny video that she made of the two of them. Leaving her fans to splits, Cabello described what it is like to be on the “first phase of dating” when you can “fart”, or “poo”, or be “human.”

Taking to her comment section, boyfriend Shawn Mendes decided to leave a rather funny reply on the post. Mendes wrote, ‘But you do fart tho’, garnering more than 47k likes on his observation. Fans definitely love an adorable banter between the two, and it’s even cuter when the two are jokingly exposing each other online. Even so, Camila and Shawn have always proved to be very comfortable around each other, and making fart jokes definitely proves that theory.

Check out Camila Cabello’s post:

Recently, the singer, 24, also took to Tiktok to leave body positive posts for her fans. She took a positive approach to love her body, and be comfortable with her own self. Cabello took to the app to appreciate her tummy, and quite literally, her body which she feels is a blessing for her. She has attracted more fans by being completely honest with herself, and making sure her followers are honest with themselves too.

The singer has also released a new track Don’t Go Yet, giving off Latin pop vibes which has left fans to enjoy the music with a little sway, twirl and frolic.