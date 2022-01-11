Camila Cabello posts sultry bikini pics post Shawn Mendes reunion; Quips ‘I was hashtag living life’

Singer Camila Cabello, 24, recently took to Instagram and shared an incredible picture of herself sporting a black bikini. Along with the picture, the Senorita singer wrote: "I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life.” She also shared shots of herself enjoying a boat ride in the Dominican Republic as she quipped, "but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY."

Most recently, the singer was spotted reuniting with ex Shawn Mendes in Miami. Just 2 months post their split, the pair were spotted walking their dog, Tarzan in pictures obtained by TMZ. If you didn't know, back in November, the duo released in a joint statement back in November 2021 that they had broken up after more than two years of dating and a decade long friendship, which they wrote will still continue. ​​They wrote: “Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever...We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Post the breakup, both Camila and Shawn took a social media detox from their respective Instagrams. While taking a break from IG, Camila wrote she’ll be "going on a lil social media detox till the new year!!!!" "Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y'all," Cabello said. Shawn on his part wrote: “I’m a having a little bit of a hard time at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it."

