Camila Cabello praises BF Shawn Mendes for being 'trustworthy & transparent' in their relationship

Camila Cabello has recently opened up on keeping her mental health in check amid being busy with her schedule. During an interview with Glamour, the singer, 24, has shared her take on her career and love life with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

While speaking about the same, Cabello opened up on the ‘very transparent’ relationship she has with Shawn Mendes and lauded the singer for being trustworthy. “For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other,” she says of her relationship. “I think that’s why we can trust each other so much because it’s a very 3D human relationship,” she noted. Cabello also revealed that the duo often push each other to seek therapy when they feel the other person needs it.

The singer has also expressed her gratitude towards her beau Mendes for acknowledging their busy life as artists and performers. “I think even just the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I’ve been distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot,” she said.

The Havana singer also opened up on how social media has been impacting her, and has revealed to have been working on the same. She admitted the internet to be “negative” and a “challenging” space at times but has acknowledged being helped by proper therapy.

Cabello shared her story about finding the right therapist during the pandemic. The singer opened up on not feeling stressed, but also lacking in progress, which, according to her, was in control while speaking to a therapist. “But when I switched [to a new therapist], I found I was able to apply what they said in a way that benefited my mental health.”

