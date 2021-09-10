Camila Cabello recalls being ‘nervous’ for 1st date with Shawn Mendes; Remembers taking shots to calm nerves

While making an appearance on The Late Late Show, Camila Cabello spoke to host James Corden and revealed that right before going on her first date with Shawn Mendes back in the day, she was so nervous that she went for some liquid courage before the big night.

"I swear to God before Shawn and I's first date, I was so nervous, I took two tequila shots.” The Sangria Wine singer also revealed how she sang the tune "Defying Gravity" in the shower for a little extra courage, which is a song belted out by Idina and Kristin Chenoweth from the Broadway show, Wicked.

While Shawn and Camila were friends for years before they started dating, the singer explained she was quite anxious to take things to the next level. And like any other first date, after explaining that there were "a lot of stakes" and questions of whether or not they would actually kiss for the first time, Camila recalled, "So he's about to come over and I'm so nervous I just can't take it. My dad is there, and I'm like, ‘Pour me two tequila shots, just like do it.'" Safe to say that their date went well, considering that they recently celebrated their 2 year anniversary!

If you didn’t know, the pair first came into contact in 2015 while collaborating on her debut single, "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and then, of course, the two released "Senorita" right before their first public appearance as a couple in the summer of 2019.

