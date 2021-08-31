Camila Cabello recalls how her romance with Shawn Mendes started; Quips ‘look at us now with a COVID puppy’

While promoting her upcoming film Cinderella, Camila Cabello recently made an appearance on James Corden’s--Late Late Show. During her appearance, the singer and actress got candid about how she fell for now-boyfriend Shawn Mendes years ago.

Cabello revealed that it all started at the Late Late Show itself when she and Mendes were guests on Corden’s show around five/six years ago and the host insisted at the time “there’s no way you two aren’t a couple.” Cabello then recalled that Mendes said, “He was like ‘I like her, she’s the one that doesn’t like me’ or something like that. I was completely in love with him and he was the one I thought wasn’t in love with me back,” Camila sweetly confessed.

She said how she questioned the comments backstage and why he said that when it wasn’t true. Cabello laughed, “It was so stupid, we were 16/17. And look at us now… COVID puppy. Pregnant with a COVID puppy.”

For the unversed, Camila and Shawn first met in 2014 and have been close friends since then. It wasn’t until 2019 when the duo decided to get involved romantically. Since then, the duo has never looked back. The singers also spent COVID-19 pandemic together in Miami with their dog Tarzan. Over the years, Camila and Shawn have come together for several collaborations and are pretty involved with each other’s work. While Camila relies heavily on Shawn’s advise when taking on new projects, Shawn recently took Spanish classes from Camila for a new song.

