Camila Cabello Releases New Bop He Knows In Collaboration With Lil Nas X; See Details

Camila Cabello released the latest single from her C,XOXO album!

The Latin-American singer collaborated with Lil Nas X for the new song called He Knows after the duo were spotted posing together at the Mat 2024. Check out the details of the collaboration…

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X collaborate

On May 6, the dynamic duo appeared, posed on the green carpet at the Met Gala, and teased the release of their upcoming song. This song was followed by her last single, I Luv It and marks the first song from her much-anticipated new album.

The song was released on Friday, May 10, along with a music video featuring the collaborators in their dazzling Met Gala attires. The song has a flirtatious vibe in which The Havana singer talks about a smitten suitor and his reaction to her teases.

"I think he knows / When I play with him like that / When I say it to him like that / Have my way with him like that / I think he knows (He knows)," the lyric goes. Cabello and the Old Town Road singer announced their collaboration through social media.

Cabello talks about her upcoming album C, XOXO

The My Oh My singer has released a self-directed teaser and now a new single from her summertime album so far. She recently told People's Magazine that the process of making this album was amazing, and she loved the results. She recalled that the last thing she did before creating this album was a remix of a Stromae song [“Mon Amour”]. "I hopped in the booth and wrote something on my own,” she told the outlet.

The Senorita singer spilled the beans about her upcoming album's inspiration. She shared that forming relationships and friendships, going on dates, and doing normal stuff is what drove the idea behind the album. “[I became an] experience junkie. It was my ‘year of yes,’” she added. Her album C, XOXO, will be released on June 28.