Camila Cabello RESPONDS to blackface controversy over dancer in Don't Go Yet performance

Camila Cabello recently appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show and also performed her new single, Don't Go Yet live. Although, the performance has managed to become a huge controversy after fans accused one of the white dancers performing in blackface. Cabello's performance consisted of several dancers, all dressed in '80s costumes which reflected the theme of her new track.

Soon after her performance, Cabello began trending on Twitter as fans called out the singer for allowing a performer to dance in a much darker makeup than their actual skin tone, accusing that it was blackfacing. Camila soon responded to the backlash as she took to Twitter to share a note that consisted of an explanation of why her performer looked like that.

Cabello in her note mentioned, "The point was to try to make each person look like an over the top 80's character just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible orange spray tan." She also mentioned, "hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan. we purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin. There are white people, African American people, latin people, etc. and so the point wasn't to try to make everyone look Latin either. There are a lot of people in the performance who are not."

Camila also later shared a screengrab on the Instagram story of the dancer who is at the center of the controversy. In his post sharing a photo of his make-up, the dancer wrote, "In case you missed my spray tan last night on @jimmyfallon with @camila_cabello."

In yet another post, the Senorita singer also mentioned that her team makes sure to promote a culture of "kindness, joy, and love."

