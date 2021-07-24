Camila Cabello REVEALS boyfriend Shawn Mendes is taking Spanish lessons; Gushes how he still makes her nervous

Camila Cabello, the Grammy-nominated singer, recently raved about her boyfriend Shawn Mendes' amazing looks and how she guided him through the Spanish portions of his new song. During her appearance on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily via Just Jared, Camila discussed how she’s been coaching Shawn on singing in Spanish and that’s when the host brought up how he is "good looking." “I know,” Camila responded to that remark.

Camila, during her interview, added that she is less concerned about Shawn's handsomeness when he does odd things. “It’s great when he does things that are weird and dorky because I feel it makes him just like, less intimidating, his handsomeness, like makes me not as nervous” she added. Shawn, according to Camila, has also fallen in love with Latin culture. " And I don’t know if he told you this, but he is taking Spanish lessons really to learn to speak Spanish. So he already had some ground covered before that. That studio session, I was riding him so hard," Camila further tells Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

"He was like, 'That's good'...[and] I'm like, 'Do what you want, but it isn't right, I'm just saying. But he, apart from that song, really has also fallen in love with Latin culture," Camila concluded.

Interestingly, Camila and Shawn recently celebrated their two-year anniversary in the most apparent 2021 way: with a lot of PDA on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Camila just dropped the title of her new third album which is Familia, while promoting her new song Don't Go Yet. On the other hand, Camilo's new KESI remix features Shawn Mendes singing in Spanish for the first time. He collaborated with the Colombian pop singer to make his song a multilingual hit.

