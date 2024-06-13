Camila Cabello Reveals Her Collaborations With Drake, JT And Yung Miami As She Drops The Tracklist For C, XOXO Album

The Crying in the Club songstress, Camila Cabello keeps climbing higher as a solo artist, showcasing her incredible talent and pushing the boundaries of her art. It looks like nothing can slow her down in her career right now.

Cabello recently shared a list of songs and the artists she has collaborated with on her new and much-anticipated album, C, XOXO, ahead of its release. Check out the list and the Instagram post the Cinderella star shared.

Camila Cabello drops the tracklist of her new album

On June 12, Camila shared an Instagram post with the tracklist of her upcoming album. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release, especially after the buzz created when she dropped her songs I Luv It featuring Playboi Carti and He Knows with Lil Nas X.

The music videos for both songs were released as well, featuring interesting concepts and gripping storylines that were appreciated by the Señorita vocalist’s fans.

Apart from her works with the Type Sh* rapper and the Rodeo vocalist, we will get to hear the singer's interesting collaborations with artists like Drake, JT & Yung Miami.

As far as the tracklist goes, there are fourteen songs featured in the album, including:

I Luv It (ft. Playboi Carti)

He Knows (ft. Lil Nas X)

Chanel No.5

Dade County Dreaming (ft. JT & Yung Miami)

Dream Girls

Uuugly (ft. Drake)

Pink XOXO

Twentysomethings

Hot Uptown (ft. Drake)

Koshi XOXO

June Gloom

305TillDie

B.O.A.T

Pretty When I Cry

Camila Cabello Receives the Global Impact Award

Camila Cabello earned the Global Impact Award during the Billboard Latin Women in Music Awards on June 9, 2024.

The singer gave a heartfelt speech, where she thanked her mother on stage. She said, "Honestly, I had never taken a moment to talk about her like this, so I wanted to do it tonight."

She added that her mother reminds her that love exists in this world and inspires the singer and her sister with infinite strength and non-ending energy, even if she is “exhausted.”

Cabello also thanked fellow songstresses including Gloria Estefan, Kali Uchis, Ana Bárbara, Ángela Aguilar, Karol G, Kany García, and La India. She elaborated that these brilliant singers serve as an inspiration to her and many other women.

Camila Cabello's new album, C, XOXO, will be released on June 28.

